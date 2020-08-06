EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni spotted at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony

South beauty Samantha Akkineni was spotted today as she made her way to Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj's house.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8 and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. As earlier we revealed a few photos, Miheeka's house is decorated with flowers and is all decked up in lights as they celebrated Haldi ceremony yesterday. After the Haldi ceremony, the couple is all set for their Mehendi ceremony today, being celebrated at Miheeka's house in Hyderabad. South beauty Samantha Akkineni was spotted today as she made her way to Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj's house. One can see in the photos, Sam looking gorgeous as ever in an embellished neon outfit. She completed her look with straight hair in a high ponytail and accessorised with a statement choker.

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Miheeka Bajaj has picked pink lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony. She finished out her look with a beaded maang tikka, big jhumkas, pink lips and open wavy hair. Only a few family members have been invited to the wedding but the celebrations are going to be grand. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's families have gathered together to celebrate the pre-wedding ceremonies ahead of the big day. The wedding ceremonies are being held in both, Telugu and Marwari traditions. Also Read: Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj is a boho bride in shells & yellow outfit for her Haldi ceremony; PICS Check out the photos below:

On May 21, Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and surprised everyone as he shared the first picture of him with Miheeka Bajaj. "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj,” he shared a photo of them together. The families later hosted Roka ceremony at Rama Naidu studios. On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen in Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi. The film also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. He will also be seen in a bilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi.

