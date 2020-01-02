Exclusive Pics: Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence spotted at Hyderabad airport; Meets Ram Charan for film?

Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence was spotted by the paps at Hyderabad airport. As per reports, he met Ram Charan. Check out the exclusive photos right here.

Laxmmi Bomb's director Raghava Lawrence was spotted by the paps in Hyderabad airport. As per reports, he is in the city to meet Ram Charan and Geetha arts' personnel. The latter is a production and distribution company that was established in the year 1972 by Allu Aravind, brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi. Is it a new movie on the cards? Only time will tell. Talking about Lawrence, he is also an actor, composer and playback singer. He marked his debut as a director with 2004 Mass. He is best known for his Muni 2, 3 and 4. He has acted in movies such as Don, Pandt and Shivalinga among others. He has even composed movies such as Don and Rebel. The actor-director has also won four Filmfare Awards and three Nandi Awards for best choreography.

He was in the news when Kamal Haasan's fans had trolled him and he received a lot of hate messages for his comment on the Vishwaroopam actor. For the unversed, during the audio launch of Rajinikanth's Darbar, he revealed how he had vandalized Kamal Haasan's posters by throwing cow dung at them when he was a kid. He said, "Back then, everything was different. Now, when I see Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth being close friends, walking hand-in-hand, I realize that something else is bound to happen."

Speaking of the movie, Laxmmi Bomb is a comedy horror and it will be produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. The movie marks Raghava Lawrence's Hindi directorial debut. For the unversed, it is the remake of Muni 2: Kanchana. It features and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Tusshar Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar and Sharad Kelkar are also part of the movie. The movie is all set to release on scheduled to be released on 22 May 2020.

