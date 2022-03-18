EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde on her collab with Allu Arjun & Mahesh Babu; Describes Naga Chaitanya, Thalapathy Vijay

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most popular and in-demand actresses of Tollywood at the moment. The actress has almost 5 movies in the pipeline. She did the pan Indian film Radhe Shyam, which starred Prabhas in lead roles. Although the romantic movie received mixed reviews, audiences loved Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's chemistry.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when asked if there are any chances of collaborating with Prabhas again, she said, "Let's hope. He has a mad line-up now, so maybe after that."

However, she did open up about her second collaboration with Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo and Mahesh Babu with SSMB28. "We don't discuss about collaborations, it just happens. When Allu Arjun and I did a film again after DJ, we never planned anything, it just happened and it did really well. Butta Bomma song did so well, it just happens these things. And also with Mahesh Babu, it is my second film, and Ram Charan, I did a song before but in Acharya it is different. I mean we both are playing a small part, it is Chiranjeevi garu's film, the diva said," said Pooja.

Describing her co-stars in one word, Pooja said Naga Chaitanya is 'sweet' and Allu Arjun is 'smooth, fluid and stylish'. She also called Thalapathy Vijay 'uber cool' and Chiranjeevi 'full hearts'.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, which is set to hit the screens on April 29. Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the film. The actress is currently also busy shooting for a Tamil movie titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. She also has another film SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu, which is yet to go on the floors.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Also Read: Holi 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde shares her plans for the big day; Says ‘I am going to relax, watch a movie’