EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde URGES fans to ‘not forget physical distancing norms’; Says ‘ Let’s celebrate safely’

Just ahead of the festive season, Pooja Hegde recently told us how she is celebrating her Holi. Scroll down to see what she said she’d be upto!

Like many celebrities, Pooja Hegde will be staying indoors at Holi! While the festival’s charm is a tempting ticket to venture out, Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and now Pooja Hegde are setting a great example by staying in and urging fans to do the same.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when asked about her Holi plans, Hegde simply shared, "The festival of colours is around, and I absolutely love it! Holi is one festival, from the entire year, that I look forward to the most - all the fun, music and the delicious delicacies. With the pandemic around this year, I urge everyone to not forget about the physical distancing norms, and celebrate the festival keeping it in mind at home. Let's celebrate the festival safely, with our near and dear ones, from the safety of our homes! I wish everyone a safe and happy festival of colours!”

Just last week, Hegde made headlines for revealing anticipated details about her new project Radhe Shyam. When we asked about her European looks in the film, Pooja revealed, "We have done period films in India, the 70s and 80s but we haven't done European period where its all like fluffy gowns, outfits. There is a dreamy like element added...we have added lots of jackets, coats and hats...quirky little elements like the bag she carries and I think that is something fresh and new...It is probably something that audience has not seen yet in India.

