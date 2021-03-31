EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas becomes first Indian actor to receive THIS whopping amount as remuneration

In fact, it’s not just the Indian audience but Prabhas has an army of fans even across borders.

Prabhas, known for his larger-than-life role in the Baahubali franchise, starts a new 100 crore club. He is the first Indian actor to receive this as remuneration, credit his PAN Indian reach. The Saaho star has been making waves in Indian cinema ever since the release of his magnum opus Baahubali. Post that, he has only worked on Pan Indian films in multiple languages and is already looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde.

His popularity and stardom have reached a level where his films irrespective of what language, take an equal opening in both North and South. His last Pan Indian film, Saaho had opened pretty well in the Hindi markets. A source shares, "Prabhas is the only Indian actor who is in the position to command this kind of a remuneration today. 100 crore is absolutely justified for him since he is earning a lot more for his producers with each film. He is pulling in the audiences and so the economics are fully supporting."

In fact, it’s not just the Indian audience but Prabhas has an army of fans even across borders. Prabhas is all geared up for his upcoming mega projects like Adipurush, Salaar and untitled Prabhas 21 with , Amitabh Bachchan.

His upcoming film, 'Radhe Shyam' will see the actor donning upon the lover boy hat after almost a decade. It will be a breath of fresh air to see Prabhas in the romance genre, post success of his earlier romantic films like 'Mirchi', 'Darling'.

