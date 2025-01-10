EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab confirmed to be postponed from initial release date of April 10, 2025; Sankranti special look to be out soon
In a surprising turn of events, Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is postponing release from April 10, 2025, with a new date to be finalized later.
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the much-anticipated movies to release in 2025. Initially, the makers had planned to release the film on April 10, 2025, but now it seems fans might have to wait a bit longer to see the Rebel Star once again on screen.
According to a source close to the development, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Prabhas starrer horror-comedy movie is postponed from April 10 release. The makers are yet to finalize a new date with full-fledged promotions to take place closer to the film’s release.
Moreover, it has also been notified that the makers are planning to unveil a new look from the movie on the occasion of Sankranti 2025.
