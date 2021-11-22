EXCLUSIVE: Pragya Jaiswal on Akhanda, working experience with Balakrishna & recovering from COVID 19

Pragya Jaiswal is currently awaiting the release of the biggest and most awaited film Akhanda, co-starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress got candid and spoke about many things, from her role in Akhanda to working with Balakrishna. Check out the excerpts here:

Pragya Jaiswal opened up about returning to Tollywood after two years, "Honestly speaking, I enjoyed pandemic, everyone got a long holiday which we always wanted. However, by the end of it, all of us were itching to go back to work. I feel so grateful and lucky to be part of this massive project with two huge names Boyapati sir and Balakrishna sir. "

Sharing the experience of contracting COVID-19 for a second time irrespective of taking two doses and following all measures, she said, "After I finished Akhanda shoot, next day I had cold and cough so to be on the safe side I got tested and was shocked to know that I tested positive. As this was the second, it wasn't very difficult for me and also touchwood that it didn't disturb the shoot."

Calling Balakrishna a gem of a person and most down-to-earth actor, the beauty shared her working experience, "I know he is a huge star and first day when I was walking on the sets, I was kinda nervous but the moment I met him for the first time, oh my god, he is just so easy going and comfortable. Didn't feel intimated at all and in a second all the nervousness disappeared, I think he is really a very good person, very humble and respected. it is not just me, Balakrishna sir treats everyone with the same kindness including spot boy, makeup artist, and everyone. His energy on the sets and down-to-earth nature despite being such a big star is amazing and it was absolutely wonderful working with him."

The Nakshatram star mentioned that she said yes to Akhanda on the trust of Boyapati Sreenu as she previously played a cameo role in his 2018's Jaya Janaki Nayaka film. "This time when he told me the story, it was just a brief narration and gave basic information. It was nothing like 'do you like the role or not', he said come meet me, let's do the narration and begin shooting. It was just mutual trust, respect and faith I had in him that he will showcase nicely, informs the actress."

Pragya will be seen as an IAS officer, a role the actress asserts is a strong one. "It is a very unique role which I have never done before. I am playing a bureaucrat for the first time and it is a different kind of look. I'm really excited to see how audiences will see my role." However, the actress didn't do any certain kind of preparation for the role. She adds, "I jumped in to shoot as soon COVID got a little relaxed, it all happened so fast so there wasn't much time. Boyapati sir guided me and I had to be a really good student and just listen to him. It all happened organically in trust and faith in each other."

Pragya Jaiswal is very excited about the theatrical release and hopes audiences love the film. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated film Akhanda is releasing on December 2, 2021.

