Exclusive: Prayaga Martin REVEALS about body shaming & mental health; Shares working experience with Suriya

Prayaga Martin opens up on her working experience with Suriya in the Netflix Anthology, Navarasa, which is set to release on OTT platform. The actress said, “Amazing, I'm short of words. Suriya sir has been the superstar of the industry, he has proved himself to the audience. I, not just as an actor but as an audience, expecting a lot from Suriya sir and Gautam Menon as they are known to create magic always. Keeping my fingers crossed and hoping it comes out the best. Working with Suriya sir, he is one such actor who is extremely professional and comes out with great dignity. It was great working with him.

When asked if the constant feedback which celebrities receive affects their mental health in any way, the actress responded to it and said how she dealt with mental health. I'm somebody who gets a lot about my weight. Many keep saying to me to shed a few kilos, you will look great if you shed a few kilos, which is right in a way. I'm not denying it but it's pretty difficult for me to lose weight because I have PCOS/D. This is not what many people know and at this point, I wouldn't shy away from telling it that I have PCOS because they need to know that even after trying so much to lose weight, I can't because I have this. There has to be some stop to judge an actor based on their body. There will be a lot of change if people start seeing an actor as a human, this will also welcome great actors and will also break many stereotypes. There are varieties of mental health issues, only when actors reflect reality, then only audience can relate to them when they see them on screen, said Prayaga.”

Suriya and Prayaga Martin will be seen in the lead role for Gautham Menon’s directorial short film titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru in Navarasa. Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru is a classic Gautham Menon kinda romantic film. Navarasa is an anthology web series created by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra. The upcoming Tamil anthology will present 9 emotions and 9 short stories and will release on Netflix on August 6.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Also Read: D44: Dhanush's next titled Thiruchitrambalam; Makers release a video with traditional music