EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls himself a product of nepotism: ‘I only got my first film because of my surname…’

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan is all set for release on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the film’s premiere, actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran was roped in for a chat with Pinkvilla, where he was asked about his emergence in cinema and whether he would have made it without the legacy of his father, actor Sukumaran.

In response, Prithviraj openly acknowledged being a product of nepotism, saying, “I only got my first film because of my surname. I’m a complete nepo product.”

Discussing the topic further, Prithviraj was also asked whether he would cast new talents in his directorial ventures. He responded, “Have you seen my films? I’ve cast many… many new faces and unknown actors in films that I have directed, produced, and acted in.”

He then elaborated on the opportunities available today, stating, “You are living in the easiest of times to get into cinema, in any medium you want to work in. Even if you create a great Instagram Reel today, you get noticed. You can do a great podcast, and people start talking about you.”

Prithviraj concluded with a motivational message: “In the entire history of our existence, this is the easiest time to get yourself noticed and make your presence felt in cinema. Don’t make any excuses. If you want it badly… then try hard.”

Watch the interview featuring Prithviraj and Mohanlal:

For those unaware, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s father, Sukumaran, was a prolific actor from the 1970s until his passing in the 1990s at the age of 49. Prithviraj made his debut as a lead actor in 2002 with the film Nandanam.

In addition to his father, Prithviraj comes from a family of actors, including his mother, elder brother, and sister-in-law.

The Mohanlal-starrer is the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer and the second installment in a planned trilogy. The upcoming film will explore the aftermath of the first installment, delving into even greater political turmoil.