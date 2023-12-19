EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals Salaar output is better than script; expresses praise for Prashanth Neel's creation

Just a few days remain for Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated Telugu debut, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, to hit the theaters. The film, which stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, has been in the news for quite some time now and is all set to release on December 22nd.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about the end product of Salaar. The Bro Daddy actor said that the output of Salaar has actually turned out better than what was written in the script.

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals Salaar came across as a pleasant surprise

In the interview, Prithviraj said it was a pleasant surprise for him when Hombale Films approached him, stating that Prashanth Neel wanted to pitch a character to him. The actor said: “It was also a pleasant surprise for me because initially when Hombale Films put across the idea of me collaborating with Salaar as an actor and Prashanth wanting to pitch a character to me. I had a completely different idea of what Prashanth might be making with Prabhas.”

He further stated that he had a preconceived notion of what the film might be. However, he added that the script narration came across as a surprise as well, saying he never expected Prashanth Neel to be making a film about two friends.

Prithviraj said that Salaar, at its core, is a drama, and the film worked for him because the dramatic elements were on point. The Lucifer actor concluded by saying, “I, for one, know that the final product is even better than the film”.

Prithviraj says he is a richer actor and filmmaker post-Salaar

During the interview, Prithviraj was also asked if his approach would have been different had he been directing Salaar. The actor-filmmaker eloquently replied that it would definitely have been different; however, he doubts whether it would have been better than what the KGF helmer has created.

He further stated that Salaar is Prashanth Neel’s vision and that he is in absolute awe of what the helmer has created. The Ennu Ninte Moideen actor also praised the sense of aesthetics of the Salaar filmmaker.

More about Salaar

Salaar marks the Telugu debut of Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, and many more, apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj and Shruthi Haasan.

The music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda cranks the camera for the film. Ujwal Kulkarni has taken care of the editing as well. The film is all set to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

