EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran says ‘there are a lot more things...’ as he spills beans about being part of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra’s SSMB29

Prithviraj Sukumaran is the talk of the town after the actor-director released the teaser of his movie L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal in the lead. While the teaser is doing the rounds on the internet, the actor sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla, where he asked about his involvement in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29.

In his usual sarcastic manner, Prithviraj responded, “Everyone seems to know more about the film than I do. See, nothing has been confirmed yet; there are a lot more things to be discussed. So yeah, once everything is in place, we’ll see.”

For those unaware, earlier reports suggested that Prithviraj Sukumaran will be joining hands with director SS Rajamouli for the film, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. While the casting of the same has been kept under wraps, a new report stated that John Abraham will replace Prithviraj.

However, as of now, no official announcement has been made with the film’s preparations going on swiftly. The much-awaited collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli officially began this year with a formal pooja.

The film, tentatively titled SSMB29 or SSRMB, is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure that will be a never-before-seen experience in Indian cinema. Moreover, it was earlier exclusively reported by Pinkvilla itself that Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be playing the female lead in the movie, making her comeback to Indian cinema.

Additionally, we also reported that both the actors are currently undergoing workshops and script reading sessions for the film. The much-awaited cinematic venture is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 900–1000 crores and will go on floors from April 2025.

Coming to Prithviraj’s work front, the actor would soon be reprising his role as Zayed Masood in the second installment of the Lucifer franchise, L2: Empuraan. The movie directed by the actor himself is expected to serve both as a prequel and sequel to the 2019 film.

As Mohanlal plays the leading character, the film also has actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and many more in key roles.