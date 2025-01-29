EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares update on Prabhas starrer Salaar 2; ‘Once that is done, we will get together for…’

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently made waves after the unveiling of the teaser for his movie L2: Empyrean, starring Mohanlal. The actor was later featured in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he shared an update about the Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

Speaking to us, the Aadujeevitham actor said, “The movie is definitely happening; that much I can tell everyone. As we know, Prashanth (Neel) is currently working on a movie with Tarak (Jr NTR). Once that is done, we will all get together for Salaar 2.”

Check out the exclusive interview ft Prithviraj Sukumaran

The movie Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is set to serve as the continuation of the 2023 action flick, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the first installment narrated the story of the friendship between Deva and Varadha.

Set in a fictional dystopian city-state called Khansaar, the two friends reunite after many years when Varadha faces threats from his father’s ministers and relatives plotting a coup d'état. With Deva’s help, Varadha must overcome every challenge to become the undisputed leader of Khansaar.

As the first movie ended on a cliffhanger, anticipation for the sequel has been building for quite some time. Earlier, the makers announced that Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam would be released in 2026, though an official date is yet to be confirmed.

Coming to the leading actors’ work front, Prabhas is currently filming for his upcoming project, tentatively titled Fauji, with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film, expected to be a period action venture, is rumored to feature Prabhas as a British Indian Army officer.

Additionally, Prabhas will soon grace theaters with his horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The Rebel Star also has other major projects in the pipeline, including Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

On the other hand, Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of L2: Empuraan, which is directed by him and stars Mohanlal in the lead. The film, the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, is slated to release on March 27, 2025.