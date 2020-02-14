EXCLUSIVE: Priya Prakash Varrier will be seen in psychological crime thriller; Details Inside

The Psychological crime thriller will see Priya Prakash in the lead role while the makers have approached Bobby Simha and Vivek Oberoi for the male lead role.

Priya Prakash Varrier, the wink girl, is currently doing great in her professional space. The stunner has South and Hindi films in the kitty. Now, according to our source, the young beauty will be seen in Telugu film to be directed by Kudipudi Vijay Kumar. The psychological crime thriller will see Priya in the lead role, while the makers have approached Bobby Simha and Vivek Oberoi for the male lead role. However, they are yet to confirm either of. The makers of Priya starrer are currently in talks with both the actors for the male lead role. The film will release in Telegu, Hindi and Kannada and Tamil.

Director Vijay narrated the script to Priya and she immediately agreed to do it. "when I wrote the script, I had just kept Priya in mind. If you compare Oru Adhar Love, she has played college girl and again in Bangalow, she totally converted into matured character. So, I have seen her as an artist which is the best I feel, and obviously, her popularity too matters as it takes my movie to the next level," said director Vijay in an exclusive conversation to Pinkvilla.

The upcoming film will also see Subbaraju (Baahubali fame), Eshwari (Kala fame, Madhunandhan, Sonu Sood, Nazar, Murali Sharma, Devraj among others. The shooting of the film will kick-start in June this year and will be shot entirely in the UK. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the film.

