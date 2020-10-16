EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham director REVEALS initially it was going to be a silent film

Nishabdham, which released on OTT platform, witnessed unexpected twists and director Hemant Madhukar reveals how the idea evolved.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham, a suspense thriller released last week and it opened to a mixed response on social media. The film, which released on OTT platform witnessed unexpected twists and director Hemant Madhukar revealed on how did the idea evolve. The director reveals, "The first time when I penned the storyline a couple of years back, I didn't have anyone in mind, I started writing the story because I am a huge fan of pushpak, which came a couple of years back, which is also a silent film. So since then, I wanted to write a thriller and horror with alot of twists, thrills and fears in the film."

Adding further on how the director's mind changed with such an amazing star cast, he says, "Once all the stars came on board, I felt the silent film will be too small to experiment with this kind of a bigger star cast and why can't I convert it into a dialogue-oriented film. Then Pona Venkat converted the script into a dialogue version. We both sat on it and worked very hard to get the right output and the film will definitely give the chills and thrills till the end of the film which nobody can predict."

Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. The film marks American actor Michael Madsen's Indian film debut and it also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

