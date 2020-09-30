  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on reuniting with Anushka Shetty after 14 years: She is as beautiful even now

R Madhavan in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said he hardly repeats heroines and Anushka Shetty is amongst few of them.
Mumbai
Last seen in the 2006 Tamil title Rendu, Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan will be seen together as an on-screen couple yet again after 14 years. Yes, the duo will be seen in the much-awaited Telugu-Tamil thriller Nishabdham. Anushka and Madhavan's reunion in the film is one of the highlights and their sizzling chemistry in the trailer has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Their chemistry is even more amazing than what expected. Speaking about their reunion, Maddy, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said he hardly repeats heroines and Anushka is amongst the few of them. He always looks forward to an opportunity to work with Baahubali actress. 

R Madhavan said, "There are very few actors I have repeated films with, especially heroines, right? Anushka happens to be in the unique category. When I first did a movie with her called Rendu, she had just joined the industry and was a yoga expert, she was full of life, she was tall, towering tall actually, beautiful and graceful. It was fabulous. We were both young. I was doing my 5th or 6th film in Tamil and she was doing her first in Telugu and so It was a lovely experience. We had a great time. Even after 14 years, I get to do a film with the same heroine who has come a long way in her life and achieved so much. She is a huge star in Telugu. After Baahubali, I get to do a film with her, I feel more than anything we have this mutual respect when we first met each other."

He added, "I was amazed by how much responsibility she was taking for the project. I was impressed by the amount of dedication and involvement she had. So, she was shooting for a lot longer than I did. She brilliantly took responsibility of the film. She would come to me and try and take benefit of my experience as well and I found that extremely endearing. I always look forward to an opportunity to work with Anushka and most importantly, she is as beautiful even now." 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Credits :YouTube

