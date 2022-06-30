EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on Shah Rukh Khan & Suriya cameo roles in Rocketry-The Nambi Effect: Highly indebted

R Madhavan is gearing up for his much-talked film Rocketry: The Thambi Effect, which is slated for release on July 1. He is not only acting but also directing the film and had been carrying huge expectations ever since its inception. Rocketry also stars two superstars of Indian cinema, Suriya and Shah Rukh playing cameo roles.

Now, during the promotions of the film, R Madhavan interacted with Pinkvilla exclusively and revealed that he is indebted to Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya for doing it without a pie. When asked was it surprising for him that Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya agreed to cameo roles in the film. The actor said, "I was pleasantly surprised and highly indebted. You know people keep talking about how this industry is competitive and killer and stuff but if I had to go by what Shah Rukh sir and Suriya did for me without getting a pie and bent over backwards to get it done. Shah Rukh shot with me in English as well as Hindi. I mean if you ask me and I will tell you with a hand on my heart that this industry is full of some extraordinary graceful and generous people. I'm an outsider, I have no qualms in admitting it because I am and I have found the kind of support and acceptance and love. You know I'm always going to be very grateful, I don't have any complaints at all. I don't think the good Lord will forgive me if I have to say anything otherwise because that's exactly how I feel."

R Madhavan essays the titular role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. The biographical drama will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and English. It will also be dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The project stars Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles.

