EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on Shah Rukh Khan & Suriya cameo roles in Rocketry-The Nambi Effect: Highly indebted

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is an active social media user. From vlogs to reels, the star kid does everything and is also verified on Instagram. Although, the account is managed under the eyes of her mom Namrata, she has the freedom to post and explore. Now, she has shared a pic of her parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata in one frame with an epic caption.

Sitara took to her Instagram and flaunted her photography skills as she shared a pic featuring her mom and dad in one frame. In the pic, one can see, Namrata flaunting her big smile in the background of Mahesh Babu who is blurred. She captioned the pic as, "I'm such a cool photographer. Love it when both of them are in my frame."

Mahesh Babu has been on a long vacation with his wife Namrata, and kids Sitara and Gautam. From Europe to New York, the family is exploring the world and are sharing pics on their social media platforms, giving major wanderlust vibes. Yesterday, the actor took the internet by storm as he shared a pic of himself along with Bill Gates.

On the work feont, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. This will be the actor and filmmaker's third project together after the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 flick Khaleja. This much-discussed drama has been bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.

Mahesh Babu will also play the protagonist in SS Rajamouli's upcoming drama. This yet-to-be-titled project is presently in the discussion stage and it is believed that the flick is going to be based on the African Jungle Adventure.