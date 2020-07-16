EXCLUSIVE Ragini Prajwal on her debut film Law & legal system: As a society, I think we need to be responsible

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ragini Prajwal, who is all set for her acting debut with Kannada film, Law, speaks about her upcoming movie, country's legal system and more.

The multi-talented dancer, model and entrepreneur, Ragini Prajwal is all set for her acting debut with Kannada film, Law. Bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar's banner PRK Productions, Law is directed by written and directed by Raghu Samarth. The film is all set to release tomorrow, July 17 and Ragini Prajwal is equally excited and nervous ahead of her big debut. With the trailer well received by the audience already and the film releasing on OTT platform, Ragini did not expect this huge response for herself. "The expectations are much more now and the love has been great till now," she shares exclusively to Pinkvilla.

Law is about crime and investigations and raises voice against the injustice and crime committed against women. Asked about her take on the country's legal system, Ragini says, "There is a lot about the system that needs to be still worked on and if I have to relate it to my film, as a society I think first we need to be responsible. So when you watch law, I think the first thing than blaming the judicial or the legal system, think what are we today. When you watch the film, I think everyone will relate to the situation. I think once society gets better, the legal system will also get better."

Ragini has no regrets at all about her debut film releasing on OTT platform and is skipping theatrical release. "I don't think this is any lesser than big-screen release because today when you go and watch a film, the first thing is you want to write the review and give an opinion on social media, It is as good as that and it is getting reach to more than 200 countries in the opening," Ragini Prajwal explains.

Prajwal Devaraj's wife Ragini is making her big-screen debut and she definitely had her actor-husband by her side even during the shoots. "I'm not doing something that I usually do like to dance. I don't get to show my glam side out, which I would love to but I didn't want to start off my acting career this way and make debut with a dhamaka...I'm not looking at the box office and for it is not the commercial aspect but for me, it is the content. This has a lot of unlearning and learning as an actor. We had a few workshops before the shoot began," Says Ragini.

"My husband was sweet enough to come with me to the sets and he would teach me how to give poses and everything. He is always supportive," she adds.

Law will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 17.

