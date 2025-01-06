EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan chooses Samantha Ruth Prabhu as best actress over Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani on Unstoppable with NBK
In his recent appearance on Unstoppable with NBK, Global Star Ram Charan labeled his former co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the best actress over Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani.
Ram Charan is eagerly gearing up for the release of his movie Game Changer, hitting the big screens on January 10, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor is set to appear on the Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted show Unstoppable with NBK.
In his recent appearance on the show, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor revealed he considers his former co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to be the best actress. During the show, Charan was asked by the host to choose who he considers to be the best actress, with the options being Samantha, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani.
Despite co-starring alongside all three actresses in various films, Ram chose Samantha as the best actress. Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have previously acted together in the movie Rangasthalam.
The Sukumar-directed movie was an action-comedy that featured Ram as Chittibabu, who, along with his brother, opposes the local government’s corrupt practices, sparking conflict. In the highly appreciated movie, Samantha played the protagonist’s love interest.
Moreover, Ram Charan has also appeared in movies with Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. While he and Alia were the romantic leads in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Kiara played the lead alongside him in 2019’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Additionally, Kiara also plays the female lead in Game Changer.
Coming to the movie Game Changer, the film is a political action thriller that focuses on the story of an honest IAS officer who sets out to fight against corruption in the political system. In his pursuit, the officer locks horns with a politician, paving the way for an intense battle.
Furthermore, the movie also showcases a father-son saga, with Charan playing both characters. Besides the leads, the movie also features actors like SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.
