EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan confesses to having regret about starring in remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Zanjeer

Ram Charan is all geared up for the release of his movie Game Changer, slated to hit theaters on January 10, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the RRR actor was spotted making an appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show Unstoppable with NBK, where he confessed to having regrets about playing the lead role in Zanjeer.

During his conversation with the veteran Telugu actor, Ram Charan was asked if there was any film he regretted doing in his career. The actor candidly admitted that he regretted starring in the Bollywood remake of Zanjeer, a role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan back in the day.

For those unaware, Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the Apoorva Lakhia-directed action crime flick, which featured Charan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. The movie was shot and released simultaneously in both Hindi and Telugu, with the latter version being titled Thoofan. This marked Charan's debut in Hindi cinema and Priyanka's debut in Telugu cinema.

Besides the lead pair, the movie also featured a stellar cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Srihari, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and several others in key roles. However, the film ended up being one of the most heavily panned movies in Charan’s filmography.

The movie was a remake of the 1973 Amitabh Bachchan starrer of the same name, which was originally penned by Salim–Javed and directed by Prakash Mehra. The Big B starrer featured the superstar as a fearless police officer, and the film is considered one of the most iconic classics in Indian cinema.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is set to star as an IAS officer in his upcoming movie Game Changer . Directed by Shankar, the film portrays Charan as an honest officer who sets out to fight corruption in the political system. With Charan playing dual roles as both father and son, the movie also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

