EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR to get bigger and better like never before; Find out how

SS Rajamouli's RRR is going to get even bigger, better and like never before, in terms of promotions. As the magnum opus is gearing up for a massive theatrical release in January, the RRR team has decided to up their promotional strategy. Pinkvilla has learnt, RRR makers are organising the biggest promotional event on 19th December in Mumbai.

Apparently, SS Rajamouli is the mastermind behind everything. It is touted to be a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry. With proper Covid protocols, it is said that event is going to be equal to a normal film's budget. The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer are going to go the South way in Mumbai for the first time ever.

Each of the lead actors is said to have an enormous never seen before entries at the event. Lead actors will also be seen performing for the audiences and it is sure to leave everyone amazed.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on 7th January 2022.