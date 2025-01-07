EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan’s BIG revelation on cousin Akira Nandan’s debut; does it have a special connection with OG?
Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, has been in line to make his film debut soon. The star kid has drawn headlines already, with speculation circulating regarding his potential appearance on screen.
Pawan Kalyan’s recent appearance at the pre-release event for nephew Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer grabbed a lot of attention. Fans celebrated the two superstars coming on stage together for some candid moments.
For the unversed, the Shankar directorial would mark RC’s solo release in theaters after a gap of almost four years.
Amidst the promotion of the film, Ram Charan graced the show Unstoppable With NBK Season 4, where he was asked about the most quizzed question on the internet. He was questioned about when and where his cousin Akira Nandan would make his film debut.
For those unaware, Akira is the son of Pawan Kalyan and his ex-wife, Renu Desai. The couple is also blessed with a daughter, Aadya.
Addressing this pressing question, Ram Charan teased that his cousin Akira Nandan could even make a first appearance in latter's father's upcoming movie OG, leaving all jaws dropped with excitement and anticipation.
Well, the special episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 featuring Ram Charan, in fact, included a bunch of quite a few special revelations made by the Magadheera star.
For instance, during the same episode, Ram shared his journey as a father to his daughter Klin Kaara. He also told the host when he would reveal the face of the little one to the world. He stated that it would only happen when the little one would call him ‘Nanna’.
Coming back to Game Changer, besides Ram Charan, it also features Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in lead roles and will release on January 10.
ALSO READ: Coolie: Rajinikanth shares a BIG update on his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj as he heads to Bangkok