EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma weighs in on pan-Indian films, referring to Prabhas starrer Baahubali; ‘Even if Rajamouli had…’

Ram Gopal Varma was recently seen in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, where he shared his opinion on pan-Indian films and the impact of Baahubali and director SS Rajamouli on the industry.

He began the conversation by highlighting how pan-world films were traditionally made in English and became hits in regions beyond their origin.

Clarifying his perspective, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Starting with Rajamouli, like Baahubali… he surprised everyone with an unknown star like Prabhas. It became such a big hit, which made it clear that if the content is good, people don’t care where the movie is coming from.”

He continued, “Now, see… every actor has to start from somewhere, but later on, the money collected shows the range of a good film and how much it can make. This makes everyone believe that they’re making a good film. While this is one part, there is also a second part to this.”

Expanding on his point, RGV added, “When you’re pitching the movie and discussing finances, such success gives you a bigger net, allowing the film to release in multiple languages and become a pan-India film. However, every movie’s subject matter sounds good when you’re inside a room with just four people.”

Further elaborating, Varma said, “See, even if Rajamouli was born in Gujarat instead of South India, he would have still made the same film. That is his sensibility. Nobody else made Baahubali in the South except him. This isn’t about the culture of Telugu films, but others tend to take pride in claiming something as their own.”

In conclusion, Ram Gopal Varma emphasized that the South Indian industry also produces flops, and not every South film becomes a pan-Indian success. He also highlighted that if a film has strong content, it will work—just like Maharaja and Kantara did.