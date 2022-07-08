EXCLUSIVE: Ram Pothineni 'still in talks' with Harish Shankar and Gautham Menon for 2 different scripts

After the blockbuster success of iSmart Shankar, Ustaad Ram Pothineni has managed to grab the attention on a Pan-India level. Amidst all the buzz for his next The Warriorr, which releases this July 14, there is a high possibility of Ram Pothineni teaming up with director Harish Shankar for a mass movie. Confirming exclusively to Pinkvilla, Ram said that he is in talks but nothing is confirmed yet.

"Too early to discuss as I'm meeting a few other directors also. Nothing concrete as such...had casual meetings with Harish Shankar but eventually, we will do it because we both had been wanting to work for a very long time. Once he has clarity on Pawan Kalyan sir's movie, only then does it make sense for him to discuss further," said Ram in a chat with Pinkvilla ahead of his film The Warriorr's release. RaPo has also turned distributor for his much-awaited bilingual 'The Warriorr'. Ram and Harish Shankar have been planning a collaboration for a while now. It remains to what's next in store for the audience.

On a related note, Harish Shankar is looking forward to commence the shoot for his next with Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The two are collaborating after a decade for the much-awaited film titled, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

In the meantime, reports are doing rounds that Ram is keen to team up with Gautham Vasudev Menon and the director has reportedly narrated a fresh romantic entertainer to Ram already. Asked about the same, Ram clarifies, "This film is also in talks but that definitely should be soon."

Before anything is locked, RaPo has decided to complete all the existing commitments. He will kickstart shooting next for Akhanda director Boyapati Srinu's untitled Pan-India film from July 15.

