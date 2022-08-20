EXCLUSIVE: Ramya Krishnan says they didn't know Baahubali will be 'big': Was working on normal Telugu film

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is one of the best films the Indian film fraternity has ever produced. The movie came in two installments and starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. It was a massive hit. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ramya Krishnan, who will be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, talked about the Baahubali.

During the interview, Ramya Krishna said, "I have been working more in South films so I rather speak about that. So, as far as the South is concerned, the growth is immense. I am proud to say that pan India happened because of a South Indian film (Baahubali) and it is exciting to be part of all these pan Indian films and that's how it evolved...I don't know, I am still in awe and I am still looking at it. While working for the film, nobody had any idea that you know this film is going to be or do what it did. So, we had no clue. We were just working on a normal Telugu film and considering it SS Rajamouli, he is one of the best filmmakers in the country so yeah that way it was big for us but as a film, we didn't know that it's going to be this big and it was just goosebumps after that".

Talking about his upcoming film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

