EXCLUSIVE: Rana Daggubati on his life post marriage with Miheeka Bajaj: All the mad energy has tamed

Rana Daggubati is clearly enjoying the new phase of his life with Miheeka Bajaj and is happy about it.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj, who runs her interior decor studio and events. The couple got married during the lockdown and since they were tying the knot amid the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic., the wedding was attended only by their family members. Rana is clearly enjoying the new phase of his life and is happy about it. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently, Rana shared how life has changed post marriage.

"It's fun and great..a part of me has settled and is happy...all the mad energy has kind of tamed...It feels good..I'm growing up," said Rana with a smile from ear to ear. Ahead of his wedding with Miheeka last year, the Pan-India star had spilled the beans stating that his ladylove already knew what he was calling her for. It was Rana who popped the question and it was an immediate 'yes' from Miheeka.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Rana also opened up about how he left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for Haathi Mere Saathi. " The weight became the by-product of what all we did. This film came when I did Baahubali. I was a different human being then, in terms of size. In the first look test, I looked much bigger and Prabhu sir didn't like it at all. he said this not how the man in the jungle looks like. Right from losing weight to growing beard, and being unkept was the first drill," Rana opened up about the first set of activities for his role in Haathi Mere Saathi.

