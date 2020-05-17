EXCLUSIVE Rana Daggubati says Malayalam industry will get back in action faster than all of us post lockdown

In a recent Facebook Live, Rana Daggubati shared his thoughts on how people have to accept the current situation. He says, this is the reality and we have to adapt this for now.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of Bollywood and South Indian films, which were originally meant for theatrical release are being released directly on OTT platforms. Due to Coronavirus, the business of India’s film industry has been impacted massively and is now preparing for a new normal. In a recent Facebook Live, Rana Daggubati shared his thoughts on how people have to accept the current situation. He says, this is the reality and we have to adapt this for now. The Baahubali actor says, "Humans will adapt this very soon and that goes with the actors as well. If this is the only way things are done then this is the only way things will be done. I'm from Hyderabad, I speak from the different set of rules we are in the industry. From all the industries that will get back, probably Malayalam cinema will get back in action faster than all of us because they use the smallest units...They can do cinema very very quickly. They have very limited resources and have made big cinema out of that."

Giving an example of how shoots used to take place abroad 7 years ago, Rana Daggubati added, "The entire unit used to be the size of a bus we used to hire. It will be 30 members crew including the lead actors. They all used to be on the same bus, no cars nothing but today all of that has changed. There are different cars, there are costumes, vanities, and I think we can very quickly go back to the limited resources."

Talking about how OTT is the more democratic medium, Daggubati said, "It just might be a delayed process but what we are looking at is that the world of OTT is going to create so much talent in terms of filmmakers, in terms of writers. Because they can absorb a lot of things. In cinema, you have 5,000 theatres or a restricted number of theatres. It's only a handful of us that can actually get our films out there. Here, it's a much more democratic medium so we're just looking at it differently. Rather than this becomes that or that becomes this."

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID-19 - The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three-day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post COVID-19.

Credits :Pinkvilla

