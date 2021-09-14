EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna on her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda: We don't even have to put in an effort

Rashmika Mandanna has become a national crush and has managed to join in the ranks of young Bollywood actresses with just the news of her Bollywood debut. She made her South debut with Kirik Party and then there was no looking back for the actress.

Rashmika shared screen space with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam in 2018 and the jodi became popular. Later in 2019, Rashmika and Vijay came together for Dear Comrade which created a new record at the Box Office. Now, they enjoy a huge fan following and have also entertained the audience in award shows. Their fans are eagerly waiting for them to share screen space again. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika reveals how excited she is about Vijay’s film Liger and when can their fans see them together.



“I think we are such good friends. He is literally my best friend off screen. Both of our energies match and blend. We don't even have to put in an effort for the chemistry. Vijay and I just work on the screen,” she says.

“Regarding our third film together you will have to just ask him. He has been busy shooting for Liger and I been waiting for that film. I am curious to see what happens next. We will do a film if my timeline and his timeline match,” she adds.

Rashmika Mandanna will debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu opposite and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday which is a multilingual film.

