EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna on managing expectations post Pushpa success and filming Pushpa 2

All Rashmika Mandanna fans are excited that the Pushpa actress will be stepping into Bollywood soon with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye. As the project is scheduled to be out on 7th October tomorrow, the stunner talked exclusively to Pinkvilla and opened up about her much-appreciated Pushpa series, alongside Allu Arjun.

When asked if she feels pressurised to meet the fans' expectations after Pushpa's massive success, the diva replied, "For me, No. Pushpa was one film which we have done and it has got such good response too. An equally important film of mine is Goodbye. Even this film, I want people to come and watch, love, and relate to. So, for me, every film is equally important and very different. Every film that I do is extremely special to me and I do only those films which are going to be special to me because at least that is in my control."