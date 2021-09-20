EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna opens up on being away from Kannada industry after her debut movie Kirik Party

Rashmika Mandanna has comfortably made a place for herself in the South film industry. She is among the very popular faces with a fan following in millions. Before she rose to stardom all over the world, the actress was loved by Sandalwood audiences as she made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party, which starred her ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. Later on, with years passed, the actress has managed to enthrall the Telugu and Tamil audiences with her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Sulthan and many more. Now she is all set to steal the hearts of North audiences as well with her Bollywood movies Mission Majnu and Goodbye.

After the debut film, Rashmika has never done a film in Kannada, when asked if she plans to do a film soon as her fans are waiting. The actress said, "Travelling between Telugu and Hindi itself takes a lot of time. And I have already done a Tamil film and now doing another Kannada film will take a lot of energy and time, which will not be enough in 365 days I guess (laughs). I'm just going to do a pan-Indian film so it can release in all languages. I mean if I work in 5 south languages and a Hindi film in a year, then I will be needing 565 days."

On the work front, Rashmika is awaiting the release of her pan-Indian film Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which is set to release worldwide for Christmas. Rashmika recently wrapped shooting of her debut Hindi movie Mission Majnu opposite . She also has the Telugu movie Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand and yet another Hindi movie Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.