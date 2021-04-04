EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna says Amitabh Bachchan is like a 'family member' as she kickstarts Goodbye shoot

Ahead of her birthday, we spoke to Rashmika Mandanna who is super excited about being a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye.

Known for winning hearts with her million-dollar smile, and adorable face, Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way in her career. Mandanna made her acting debut with Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and since then, there has been no looking back. She is currently living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth for the shooting of her upcoming South and Bollywood films. Her acting career has shaped in like a dream in such a short span of time. Ahead of her birthday, we had a quick tête-à-tête with Rashmika Mandanna who is super excited about being a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye.

Sharing her experience of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, says, "Today we had a call, reading to do...he seems like a family member and you know how it is like, we always have that one family member who always looks up to, listens to. Some times it is just you sit and listen to them, appreciate their existence but I think, he is extremely warm... I just can't express myself in words. He is a legend for a reason, people love him and he is lovable."

She is having a very jam-packed schedule these days and has been travelling a lot for the shoots. The stunner who is enjoying her time in Mumbai while shooting for Goodbye shares she is in her calm state of mind and equally, she loved this hustle life. "My state of mind would be calm, and just focus on work. And I'm so focused on work that my friends and family say 'do you remember we exist.'

