  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna on working with Sidharth Malhotra: Shooting with him has been extremely easy

Rashmika Mandanna shares Sidharth Malhotra is an extremely fun person on the sets who plays cricket and giggles with us.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2021 11:12 am
EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna on working with Sidharth Malhotra: Shooting with him has been extremely easy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rashmika Mandanna is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and most importantly due to Sidharth and Rashmika's fresh pairing. Rashmika is super excited about her new journey and has already completed the Lucknow schedule of Mission Majnu. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna shared her experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra. 

"It's been fun! Working with Sid had been extremely easy...He is just that kind, who when walks on the sets, you know he is the lead but also chill...he comes and plays cricket with us, we play games, giggle together...it is just amazing for a person that he is," says Rashmika Mandanna about her Mission Majnu co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is inspired by real events and follows the story of an Indian mission in Pakistan. 

The film marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and it also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna says Amitabh Bachchan is like a 'family member' as she kickstarts Goodbye shoot 

Earlier, revealing about signing this project during the lockdown, Rashmika revealed to us, "It feels like it happened in the blink of an eye. The team reached out to me and over the lockdown, we had zoom call narrations. Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Rashmika Mandanna is having a gala time with Sidharth Malhotra and Mission Majnu team on sets; Deets Inside
Mission Majnu: Rashmika Mandanna has a gala time with Sidharth Malhotra on the sets; See PHOTO
VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her look from Sidharth Malhotra co starrer Mission Majnu
EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna says she had zoom call narrations of Mission Majnu; Excited to work with Sidharth
Rashmika Mandanna on her B town debut with Sidharth Malhotra: Grateful to makers for offering me Mission Majnu
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna pen heartfelt notes as they get excited for Adivi Sesh starrer Major