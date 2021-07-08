EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Mumbai abode exudes calm and serene vibes; Details inside

Rashmika Mandanna had been doing a lot of back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad and so, she decided to get her own place in Mumbai.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently living in Mumbai at her newly bought house as she is shooting for her upcoming Bollywood projects. For her upcoming projects like Mission Majnu and Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna had been doing a lot of back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad and so, she decided to get her own place in Mumbai, which is designed as per her happy-go-lucky personality. Rashmika Mandanna's and celebrity interior designer Darshini Shah reveals, "Rashmika was super stoked about her new house in Mumbai - as it marks new beginnings in the city of dreams. She wanted the place to exude homely, calm and serene vibes, much like her personality."

She added, "Rashmika being a nature lover we tried to build an oasis for her in bustling Mumbai. We tried to use as many natural elements and materials, with recycled furniture and organic cotton drapes, as Rashmika also resonates with our philosophy of 'Go Local'. We connected from the first time we met and given the pandemic and all challenges she was super chill to work with.. This home will always be special." The Dear Comrade actress has also designed the place a lot keeping in mind her pet Aura.

She will also be seen alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye. The National crush also has another Hindi film in the pipeline along with the Pan-India film, Pushpa co-starring Allu Arjun.

