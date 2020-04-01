EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon opens up on working with Yash in KGF Chapter 2 and reunion with Sanjay Dutt

Amid this lockdown, Pinkvilla spoke to Raveen Tandon, who is playing a key role in KGF, about her experience of shooting with south superstar Yash.

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-awaited Kannada films of the year. The big banner is set to have Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and for the sequel and fans of the franchise are more excited than ever. Just last month, the release date of the film was announced and the action drama is all set to hit the theatres in October this year. Amid this lockdown, Pinkvilla spoke to Raveen Tandon, who is playing a key role in the film, about her experience of shooting with south superstar Yash.

In a fun Instagram live session, Raveena revealed that she has wrapped up shooting for KGF. Speaking about her role she said, "Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different it has got shades of grey. There is a lot of suspense. I wasn't sure if I would have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do."

The '90 star, however, refused to divulge any details about her character and said it was indeed fun reuniting with Sanjay Dutt on the big screen. On her experience of working with Yash, Raveena said, "Yash is a fantastic person, he is a gem to everyone on set. It was a great experience to shoot with him. The whole unit was warm. Luckily my schedule got over in February before coronavirus and the lockdown..we wrapped up the film."

