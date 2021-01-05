EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon REVEALS how she bagged the role in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2

Raveena Tandon exclusively revealed to us that she read the script and gave a nod even before watching the film's first part.

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is the talk of the town since its inception. After the immense success of KGF Chapter 1, it would be easy to say that KGF chapter 2 would be nothing short of impeccable. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Bollywood stars and Sanjay Dutt. Raveena Tandon exclusively revealed to us that she read the script and gave a nod even before watching the film's first part.

Sharing about it, she said, "I had been very impressed with the storyline of the film and was in talks with the team. Prashanth (Neel) had narrated me the script even before I'd watched the first part. And when I saw it, I found it was absolutely mind-blowing. It was a new-age cinema approach. However, it was also important to be thorough with the storyline and the narrative and how the movie pans out in part 2. And my role itself was so interesting, there could not be a No.

Asked one thing she absolutely loved about collaborating with Prashanth Neel and the team, to this Raveena said, "Prasanth's work is quite powerful. I think that is what makes him special because you can never guess the incredible ideas running behind the mind of his calm demeanour."

Meanwhile, the first teaser of KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release in just three days on January 8 at 10:18 am!

KGF 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel. The Hindi version of the film is being backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment while the other languages are headed by Hombale Films and AA Films.

