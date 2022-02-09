EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja's Khiladi makers revamp Aravind Swamy and Trisha's long-delayed Sathuranga Vettai 2?

Maharaja Ravi Teja's Khiladi is creating the right buzz ahead of its grand release on February 11. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand. From songs to stylish posts featuring Ravi Teja, Khiladi is going the right way. However, we have got an interesting dope ahead of the film's grand release.

According to our source, "Makers of Khiladi have bought the plot of Aravind Swamy and Trisha's long-delayed Sathuranga Vettai 2. The interval part, a few action scenes and climax of the film have been used, structured, revamped and developed for Khiladi as Sathuranga Vettai 2 makers have no plans of releasing the film in future. It has been shelved. Khiladi is a heist drama and will be high on action sequences and dialogues, I can bet on it. The interval portion will leave audience spellbound".

For the unversed, Tamil film Sathuranga Vettai 2 was being helmed by Nirmal Kumar and the story is written by Valimai's H Vinoth, who directed the prequel. Apparently, the financial issues in the making of the film resulted in the project's halt.

Well, after Krack, which turned out to be a blockbuster, Ravi Teja fans are eagerly looking forward to Khiladi. It is going to be a perfect mix of comedy, action and romance. His comic timing, romance with two female leads Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary are going to be major highlights.

Helmed by Ramesh Varma, Ravi Teja plays a completely different role in the film produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

Let's wait and watch what's in store for us!