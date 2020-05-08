EXCLUSIVE: Renu Desai OPENS UP on reports of son Akira's debut in Tollywood: He is not interested as of now

Actress-producer and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai, who is known for being straightforward and a strong-headed woman, finally opens up on the reports about their son Akira making his Tollywood debut. There have been continuous reports doing rounds that Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan will be foraying into the Telugu film industry. They also stated that Ram Charan may bankroll the project. However, there is no truth to this. Renu Desai calls it 'a baseless rumour.'

Speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, she says, "It is absolutely false news that someone started that I shifted to Hyderabad because Akira wants to be an actor. He was just 15 years old when I shifted, and he is now 16...I have been telling this to everyone in the interviews that stop putting pressure on him because whenever he opens social media, there is pressure on him. He is not interested to be an actor as of now. I have asked him and he said 'he is not'.

Desai further continues, "Whatever he wants to be, he has my complete support. As of now, he is not showing even one percent of the interest in being a hero and I have no interest in pushing him into it...I don't have anything to gain or lose on my son becoming a hero. It is his choice and destiny. Just because he is born into a film background family, I don't believe he has to be a film person."