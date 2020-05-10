EXCLUSIVE: Renu Desai shares on motherhood, being a single mom & keeping kids away from social media trolls

Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife and actress Renu Desai in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla shares about how motherhood has changed her life, being a single mom and more.

Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife and actress Renu Desai is an inspiration for all the single moms out there. She believes in raising up her two kids Akira and Aadhya with no interference in their day to day activities. Sending out a message for all the mothers, Desai says, "I tell my friends who are mothers, don't treat your kids like your property. They are not your property, they are just born to you. Our job is to give them good food, education and one doesn't need to sit on their head if they don't like any subject in studies. Let them bloom on their own. Indian parents usually force the child to bloom...Let them breathe on their own. You have to be there for them as a responsible parent, checking on them but not interfering. I'm not being a helicopter mom."

Renu Desai married at the age of 19 and gave birth to her first child, Akira at the age of 23. Sharing how motherhood has changed her life, the actress says, "We understand our responsibility in terms of our work, parents, friends, relatives but the moment you have a baby that becomes totally a different responsibility as a mother. It changes you completely, be it physically, emotionally or mentally. It is a huge change. I had Akira when I was just 23, so I've actually grown up with my child."

Renu Desai is known for being a self-dependent and strong-headed woman. However, she has found herself to be the target of social media hate a lot of time and she understands the huge impact of it. Revealing about how she manages to keep her two kids away from social media negativity, the proud mom says, "I want to be a little protective because these trolls are insensitive and inconsiderate. Keeping that in mind, my son has a private account on social media where he has only his friends following him. He cannot have random people following him. When it comes to my daughter, she does her own little thing of clicking pictures and upload them on my social accounts. A lot of my photos will have credit to Aadhya. A little bit of exposure is needed, you cannot keep them in a cave because they are born to people from the film industry. It can't be unknown territory for them."

Asked how much she is involved in their day to day activities, Renu Desai shares, "I do not micromanage them. The minute you give birth to a child, especially with Indian parents, you think that you own that child. I think its actually via a medium. God selected me to give this birth and it has his own journey to do...my child has his own journey to do and I'm more like a caretaker till a certain age. Then they have their own demand and destiny. When it comes to food, I make sure they eat enough healthy food. When it comes to studies also, I do not push them for the subjects they don't like. I support them in what they want to learn. My son loves music and I push him to excel in it. I look at them more like my co-human beings rather than pieces of properties I own."

