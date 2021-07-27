EXCLUSIVE: Reports on Mahesh Babu approached for Madhu Mantena's Ramayana is baseless CONFIRMS source

Madhu Mantena's ambitious project Ramayana helmed by the ace director Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar has been the talk of the town since a very long time. It has created a lot of hype amongst the moviegoers in regards to its massiveness and the casting of the project. The film has been grabbing attention ever since its inception and recently, reports stated Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has walked out of Ramayana. Speculations are doing rounds that Mahesh Babu has been approached for the magnum opus. However, it is all baseless, confirms a source.

A source close to the project shares, "The makers of Ramayana are still in the development stage of the project. Therefore, rumours around Mahesh Babu or any other actor even being approached for the project are baseless. The close friendship Madhu Mantena shares with these actors could be leading to all this confusion and media reports." The film is collectively bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra.

The source further adds, "The makers have some big names in mind for this massive production and are planning to announce the film with its cast on Diwali this year."

This update will leave the audience waiting with abated breath for Diwali to witness what cinematic surprise have the makers planned for the film. The film will be going on floors in early 2022. Alongside Ramayana, Madhu Mantena is also creating a Mahabharata universe with from Draupadi'a Point of view.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Parul Yadav OPENS UP on recovering from COVID 19: Emailed my sisters writing 'If I die...'