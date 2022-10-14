EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty calls Bell Bottom 2 a ‘Kickass subject’ and says Kirik Party 2 is a ‘reunion story’
'There will be a mass action sequence and mass entertainment for the audience in Bell Bottom 2. You will witness something else,' says Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty is currently celebrating the success of his recently released, Kantara. Following a tremendous response in Karnataka, Kantara releases in Hindi on October 14, and the actor-director flew down to Mumbai for the promotion of the film. While Rishab preferred to stay mum on a possibility of a sequel to Kantara, he gave us some updates on Bell Bottom 2 and Kirik Party 2. Rishab believes that his crime comedy is a kickass subject.
“Bell Bottom 2 is a kickass subject. TK Dayanand is the writer and he has written a fabulous script. It’s a proper part 2, but 10x the first part in terms of story, screenplay, scale, and sequences. There will be a mass action sequence and mass entertainment for the audience. You will witness something else,” he promised. Rishab also confirmed a reunion with Rakshit Shetty on the Kirik Party sequel. The 2016 campus drama has attained a cult status in the Karnataka industry and has been in the news for Hindi remakes ever since then.
“Yes, definitely we are making Kirik Party 2. The climax of Kirik Party is about the reunion of senior students. So, Kirik Party 2 is also like a reunion for Rakshit, me, and the entire team. The story is completely different,” he smiled.
In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Rishab also opened up about his bond with Jr. NTR, the rise of Kannada Cinema with KGF 2 and 777 Charlie, and explained the prolonged 40-minute climax of Kantara. The actor also gave an update on his ambitious directorial, Rudra Prayaag. Watch the full video below.