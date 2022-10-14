EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty calls Bell Bottom 2 a ‘Kickass subject’ and says Kirik Party 2 is a ‘reunion story’

Rishab Shetty is currently celebrating the success of his recently released, Kantara. Following a tremendous response in Karnataka, Kantara releases in Hindi on October 14, and the actor-director flew down to Mumbai for the promotion of the film. While Rishab preferred to stay mum on a possibility of a sequel to Kantara, he gave us some updates on Bell Bottom 2 and Kirik Party 2. Rishab believes that his crime comedy is a kickass subject.

“Bell Bottom 2 is a kickass subject. TK Dayanand is the writer and he has written a fabulous script. It’s a proper part 2, but 10x the first part in terms of story, screenplay, scale, and sequences. There will be a mass action sequence and mass entertainment for the audience. You will witness something else,” he promised. Rishab also confirmed a reunion with Rakshit Shetty on the Kirik Party sequel. The 2016 campus drama has attained a cult status in the Karnataka industry and has been in the news for Hindi remakes ever since then.