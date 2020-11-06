EXCLUSIVE: RJ Balaji OPENS UP on Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman clashing with Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

RJ Balaji stated that it was natural for films to release simultaneously and he was happy that movie buffs are getting to watch so many movies.

Talking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, upcoming Kollywood film Mookuthi Amman’s director RJ Balaji spoke about several things starting from the film’s making, Nayanthara’s professionalism to the film’s OTT clash with Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. He said that films have been clashing the Box Office during Diwali for more than five decades and the same is happening for this Diwali too. He also said that he was happy about many films releasing and people are getting to enjoy more films.

He said, “It is a new thing that people are watching Diwali releases in their home with family. But this is also an experience. We should be happy that we are keeping up with the trends and entertaining people”. Talking about the trailer, he said he was overwhelmed with the tremendous response and that all of them are giving positive reviews for the trailer. He said he was excited and waiting for fans to enjoy his film.

Written and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman stars Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in lead roles. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International, Mookuthi Amman also features Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, Mouli, Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. Girishh Gopalakrishnan has scored the music of the film, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 14th November on Diwali.

