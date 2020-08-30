EXCLUSIVE Roshan Mathew on working with Fahadh Faasil in C U Soon: He is extremely talented, brilliant actor

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Roshan Mathew, who has been a familiar face to Malayalam audience speaks about his upcoming film C U Soon and working with Fahadh Faasil- Excerpts from the interview.

Roshan Mathew sounds super excited as he speaks about his upcoming Malayalam film, C U Soon, which is set to release from September 1st, 2020. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The suspense-thriller has Roshan playing Jimmy who is a bit of reckless youngster, staying away from the family, working a boring bank job in Dubai. His character in the film is always prone to getting into trouble but this one time he gets into something that is way more serious. He calls his cousin, played by Fahaadh, to help him out.

Since the film has been shot amid lockdown in a restricted environment with the help of mobile phone cameras and other gadgets, it was quite a learning experience for the young talent. The boy, who had played a speech-impaired homosexual in Nivin Pauly's Moothon, shares to us, "It was a difficult yet satisfying experience because in a lot of ways it restricts you and a lot of things that you count on always and when you take the things granted on the sets while shooting for the film are available to you suddenly but with all of those restrictions comes the excitement of figuring out the new format, language and the fact that was exciting was the team I worked with. It was super exciting...basically, figuring things out with these guys was a great experience."

Roshan, who is known to pull off any role with ease and conviction, did not let go of the opportunity to learn something from Fahadh as an actor. Speaking to us, he revealed, "For me, it always been a certain kind of an awareness of how here are a few things that you should try and learn if you are continuing this. From watching Fahadh work I realized how much it helps to have technical awareness, being sure about the technicalities of how the camera works and what my range is because I feel it when he uses all that in his performances."

He knows how to do everything he does in order to make it the most effective that it can be Roshan Mathew

He continues, "I think of him as an extremely talented, brilliant actor who also knows how to do everything he does in order to make it the most effective that it can be."

