EXCLUSIVE: Sai Pallavi on her Shyam Singha Roy journey and Bollywood plans; Deets inside

South beauty Sai Pallavi who has won numerous hearts with her natural performance and tremendous screen presence has hinted that now she wants to make her debut in Bollywood. Taking on the matter, Sai Pallavi said that role, script, and other aspects matter a lot to her. “I am ready to do a Bollywood film, but the script is very important. It needs a perfect script and character that suits me”, she was quoted saying.

Sai Pallavi has always held her ground as to what kind of roles and movies she wants to do. In her recent Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, the actress was appreciated for her performance.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy along with actor Nani. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film marks the actress’s second collaboration with Nani after MCA- Middle Class Abbayi. Shyam Singh Roy that also has Krithi Shetty in the lead, was released on 24th December. The film is taking the box office by storm with everyone praising the work of its leads.