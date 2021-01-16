EXCLUSIVE: Sakshi Agarwal about her fans, social media: There is no layer of pretends or superficial behaviour

Sakshi has earned a loyal fan following over the years and is super happy about it for a reason.

Sakshi Agarwal shot to fame with her presence in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with stunning photos and workout videos. Sakshi has earned a loyal fan following over the years and is super happy about it for a reason. The stunner, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, shared how she likes being herself on social media without any layers or having a superficial behaviour for fans.

She says, "I think I'm very much myself and that's the aspect that my fans and my Insta family or Twitter family likes about me. There is no layer of pretends or any kind of superficial behaviour. I think the way they have seen me inside the reality show and how I'm on the day to day basis, that is my original self. I think they are able to connect at a very realistic aspect and obviously, my fans are my biggest strength. So, I'm really really very close to them. They are my family and people who have given me so much love and support."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal shares her fitness secrets & how it helps to deal anxiety

On the work front, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×