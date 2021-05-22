EXCLUSIVE: Sakshi Agarwal reveals her exercise plans without gym equipment: Use innovative ideas to workout

Sakshi Agarwal has shared an inspiring video of herself working out with the help of a suitcase and it is quite interesting.

It’s been over a year since the COVID 19 pandemic had first hit the nation and India had gone under lockdown with everyone cooped inside the house. And while the second wave of the Coronavirus has taken over the nation, we are once again forced to stay indoors and life has come to a standstill once again. Amid this, the gyms have also been closed and working out has become a challenge for many people without the gym equipment.

However, Sakshi Agarwal is of the opinion that one has to be innovative with their workouts and that it is possible to workout without fancy equipment. In fact, the actress also shared her workout routine and revealed how she uses a suitcase for her exercise regime. “Lot of people feel maintaining physical fitness during lockdown with no access to gym or fancy equipment is tough! But that’s not true, you can use innovative ideas to work out. For eg, just take any small suitcase, fill it with clothes to suit your workout goal in terms of weight and get going! You can even use two suitcases,” Sakshi was quoted saying.

Take a look at Sakshi Agarwal’s video working out with a suitcase:

Meanwhile, the Ka Ka Ka Po actress has also been seen sharing interesting home workout videos on social media and has managed to keep her fans intrigued with her healthy lifestyle. Talking about the same, Sakshi had earlier stated, “During the lockdown, physical and mental health was at the stake for a lot of us and that's the reason I started looking up to fitness for myself and to deal with the anxiety. I could work out at home by just keeping water bottle and other stuff basic stuff and basically, the idea was you don't need a gym. Where there is a will there is a way. If you really want to do something, you can do it even in the small space. When I noticed that a lot of people loved this idea, they started following my workouts and I could see it was helping a lot of people. It inspired me more. Our body is like a temple for us like it depends on how you take in and care about it.”

