Exclusive: Samantha Akkineni received hate comments for her look at Rana Daggubati's wedding; Stylist REVEALS

Samantha Akkineni had picked classy chanderi silk printed saree by Raw Mango for Rana Daggubati's wedding.
11325 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni's look from Rana Daggubati's wedding
Samantha Akkineni is known as the fashion queen of the South Indian film industry. The actress leaves no stone unturned to put her best fashion foot forward. She is one of the few actresses in the industry who can rock any look with ease and confidence. The stunner can carry even the simplest designer saree in the best stylish way. At Rana Daggubati's wedding last month, Sam carried one such look that grabbed a lot of attention. Samantha picked classy chanderi silk printed saree by Raw Mango. She paired it with round neck contrast sleeveless blouse and accessorised it with an elegant choker and matching earrings.

Though it looked very simple for the occasion, the look was executed amazingly. However, a section of fans was disappointed over Sam's look at Rana's wedding. Well, Samantha's stylish Preetham Jukalker in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla revealed about the same. Spilling the beans about Sam's look, he said, "I wanted to tell everyone that it is all about your style and personality. Today, you might want to dress something really very light and why not...It is your thought process and you can do whatever you want. A lot of ladies messaged me saying that we were really expecting something very amazing but you totally disappointed. Usually, you do a fab job but this time you disappointed us" 

The ace stylist also revealed about the bias designers' towards South celebrities, the criticism he receives from fans for styling Samanta, pressures of styling her and opines on Diet Sabya

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Credits :YouTube

