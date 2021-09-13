Exclusive: Samantha Akkineni was keen to start a family with Naga Chaitanya; Industry baffled with rumours

A lot is being written about Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Reportedly, all's not well between them and are heading for a divorce. While they are completely mum about the rumours of trouble in paradise, an industry source reveals to us that Samantha was keen on starting a family with Naga Chaitanya.

An industry source reveals to us, "We as an industry are currently baffled with the speculations going around about Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. As an actress, everyone knows she is very family-oriented. She actually wanted to start a family with Chaitanya and she didn't sign any project or read scripts for the same reason. Family has always been her priority and she wanted to balance it to start a family. Her friends, producers, actors, everyone who knows Samantha know how important her family is to her. "

The industry source, however, refused to comment anything on their personal relationship as they are confused since Sam and Chay were planning on having a baby.