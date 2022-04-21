Exclusive: Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda to head to Kashmir on April 23; Deets Inside

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited collaboration for Majili fame director Siva Nirvana's upcoming project has set the gossip mills buzzing. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are all set for the first schedule of the film in Kashmir.

'Samantha has returned from Dubai while Vijay is too back from his European holiday. From April 23, the first shooting schedule will commence in Kashmir. Post this ling schedule, which will end in May, the team will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag and other places for the shoot," reveals the source close to the development.

"It's an interesting storyline having Kashmir backdrop. Major part of the story will be canned in the locales of Kashmir," adds the source.

The makers have planned a grand launch ceremony today, April 21. Backed by Mythri Movies, this Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer untitled film will have music by Hridayam fame music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab while G Murali of Sarpatta Parambarai is the DOP.

