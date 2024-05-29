Exclusive: Samantha has THIS to say as she beats Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia to achieve THIS feat

The IMDb has released its list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade this morning and all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans are extremely delighted to find their favorite star at a top position on the list. The Shaakuntalam has beaten many A-listed actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah Bhatia to achieve this spot. Read on to know more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exclusive reaction to her recent achievement

IMDb has released the list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade today (May 29). Samantha Ruth Prabhu has bagged the 13th spot by becoming the only female actor from the South Industry to be ranked in the top 15. She has beaten stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah Bhatia to achieve this spot.

In an exclusive chat with the Yashoda actor regarding the big achievement, she said, ''This is the sum total of the efforts of all the directors, writers, and producers who have contributed to this and the incredible love and faith that the audience has shown me. Truly humbled and overwhelmed. Thank you, IMDb for this honor.”

Here is the complete list of actors who made it to the IMDb's Top 20 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade.

20. Ajay Devgn

19. Ranveer Singh

18. Nayanthara

17. Ranbir Kapoor

16. Tamannaah Bhatia

15. Triptii Dimri

14. Kareena Kapoor Khan

13. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

12. Amitabh Bachchan

11. Katrina Kaif

10. Akshay Kumar

09. Hrithik Roshan

08. Salman Khan

07. Sushant Singh Rajput

06. Aamir Khan

05. Irrfan Khan

04. Alia Bhatt

03. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

02. Shah Ruk Khan

01. Deepika Padukone

It's such a delightful moment for the whole South Industry to watch Samantha shine among all the renowned celebrities right?

What's next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

The Kushi actress is gearing up for Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. The original series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version. The creators of this exciting web series are Sita R. Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D. K.

Apart from that, Samantha announced her next project, Bangaram on her 37th birthday. The film claims to show her in an unseen avatar.

As per reports, the Theri actress is also in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar to feature in his next big venture opposite superstar Allu Arjun. However, no official confirmation has been made by the director or actors on the same.

