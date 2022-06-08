EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to attend Jawan co-star Nayanthara's wedding with Vignesh Shivan

One of the much-awaited events of the year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding is finally happening tomorrow, June 9 at a 5-star hotel in Mahabalipuram followed by a grand reception on June 10. The wedding party will see who's who from the film industry including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt Nayan's Jawan co-star SRK is attending her wedding reception with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Meanwhile, a beautiful wedding card of the couple has surfaced on social media and fans cannot keep calm. "With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari," the invitation read.

